An explosion kills three Iraqi army officials north of Baghdad, Source

2022/12/14 | 13:34 - Source: Shafaq News



A security source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion killed three Iraqi army officials, including a commander, and wounded five others, including a lieutenant.



He did not provide further details.



It is worth noting that the Iraqi forces conduct many military operations north of Baghdad to pursue ISIS elements that keep targeting civilians and the security forces.

