Iraq to build largest train station

2022/12/14 | 14:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq is planning to build its largest train station that will replace an old station which was destroyed during the war in the Northern Nineveh Governorate, an Iraq official has said.

The Construction and Housing Ministry will oversee the project to construct the station in the Governorate’s capital of Mosul, said Mohammed Al-Sakni, Director of the Engineering and Construction Department at the Ministry.

“This station will be the largest in Iraq…it is part of several rail construction projects to be executed by the Ministry in the next period,” he told Iraq’s Aliqtisad News network.

He noted that the new station would replace the old Mosul station that was built in 1935 and which was badly damaged during the war five years ago.

Iraq has approved a project involving the construction of a 1,220-km rail network stretching from its Southern Faw Peninsula through central areas to the Northern border with Turkey.

The network said Progetti Europa &Global (PEG) of Italy will prepare design studies for the rail network project under an agreement signed with Baghdad in early 2022.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)