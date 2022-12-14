President Barzani to ambassador Romanowski: common vision is key for managing Iraq's wealth

2022/12/14 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News



President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today.



President Barzani discussed with his guest his recent visit to the Iraqi capital and the meetings he held with top government officials there, calling for addressing the differences between the federal and regional governments in accordance with the federal constitution.



Barzani and Romanowski reiterated their commitment to supporting the new Iraqi government and implementing the agreements the federal and regional governments concluded, including the Sinjar agreement.



