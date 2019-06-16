Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
INA
›
Around $1 billion loan from Japan to Basra refinery
Around $1 billion loan from Japan to Basra refinery
2019/06/16 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)-
All Text here: INA ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
The more beautiful we make our cities, the greater the rewards for us all
Iran thinks it can pressure the US. It can’t
Al-Halbousi calls to reconsider provincial council law amendment
South Korea stops Iranian oil imports in May as sanction waivers end
Three things Western analysts get wrong about the Middle East
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs