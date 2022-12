2022/12/14 | 22:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received on Wednesday the leader of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Mohammed Haji Mahmoud.A statement by the presidency of the Regional Government said that the two parties stressed the need to unify the Kurdish ranks to defend the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan.