Three siblings captured in Baghdad for terrorism-charges

2022/12/15 | 13:52 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal intelligence agency apprehended three siblings in Baghdad for charges related to terrorism, an official statement said on Thursday.

The three brothers --codenamed Abu Azzam, Abu Mohammad, and Abu Hajar-- are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, the statement said.

One of the arrestees, according to the statement, was captured in a security operation in the Iraqi capital.

The information obtained from him during investigations was crucial locating and arresting his two brothers in a later operation.

The arrestee confessed, the statement continued, to taking part in terrorist groups and waging attacks against civilians and security members.

