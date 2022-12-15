Three siblings captured in Baghdad for terrorism-charges

2022/12/15 | 13:52 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal intelligence agency apprehended three siblings in Baghdad for charges related to terrorism, an official statement said on Thursday.The three brothers --codenamed Abu Azzam, Abu Mohammad, and Abu Hajar-- are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, the statement said.One of the arrestees, according to the statement, was captured in a security operation in the Iraqi capital.
The information obtained from him during investigations was crucial locating and arresting his two brothers in a later operation.The arrestee confessed, the statement continued, to taking part in terrorist groups and waging attacks against civilians and security members.
The information obtained from him during investigations was crucial locating and arresting his two brothers in a later operation.The arrestee confessed, the statement continued, to taking part in terrorist groups and waging attacks against civilians and security members.