عربي | كوردى


The more beautiful we make our cities, the greater the rewards for us all

The more beautiful we make our cities, the greater the rewards for us all
2019/06/16 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-











Sara Al-Mulla







Beautiful places attract and delight, tempting us to return

to experience and enjoy more of their charms. Paris, for example, ranks as the

world’s favorite tourist destination, with 44.9 million visitors in 2018.



What makes it so popular is its exceptional beauty and

wonderful attractions, which include 4,000 historic monuments, 140 museums, 361

theaters, 5 opera houses, 4 UNESCO sites, 218 shopping centers, 421 parks and,

of course, an incredible gastronomic scene.



Yet Paris was not always so lovely. During the mid-19th

century, the city was overcrowded, gloomy, dangerous and unhygienic. When

Napoleon III became emperor, he appointed Georges-Eugene Haussmann, commonly

known as Baron Haussmann, as mayor and instructed him to make Paris “more

beautiful.” This became Europe’s largest reconstruction project, as the city

underwent an urban renaissance between 1853 and 1870. The beautification plan

included expansive boulevards, beautiful squares, picturesque gardens and grand

theaters — all of which are enjoyed to this day.



Improvements to the city have continued through the decades;

just last month Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced a plan to transform the Eiffel

Tower district into what will be the city’s largest garden. She said the aim is

to make it a “place that will become a space for walking, strolling and

breathing.”



Across the Atlantic, the City Beautiful movement of the late

19th and early 20th centuries pushed for beauty and grandeur in US cities. This

was a reaction to the population boom that had caused American cities to become

congested, dirty and unsanitary, resulting in social unrest, violence, labor

strikes and the spread of disease. There was a compelling need, therefore, for

the creation of recreational public spaces that could be enjoyed by all. Advocates

argued that the aim of urban beautification was to promote a harmonious social

order, instill civic and moral pride, and improve the overall quality of life

for all residents.



The interest in improving cities continues to this day, and

urban economists have shown that the design and development of a city can have

a significant impact on its economic growth and the happiness of residents.



Gerald Carlino, of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia,

and Albert Saiz, of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, published a research

study this year on the connections between urban beauty and economic

performance. They found that compared with less attractive locations,

picturesque cities experienced greater growth in population and jobs, attracted

a more highly educated and skilled labor force, and generated property values

that were 16 percent higher. It seems people are happiest, not surprisingly,

when they live in a beautiful city.



But what qualities make for a beautiful city? Urban

beautification involves investment in a variety of public spaces and

facilities, including museums, art galleries, historical sites, architecture

and cultural centers. Such valuable assets offer huge social and economic value

to a city. Additionally, they foster and facilitate social connections and

relationships, which is vitally important for improving the happiness of

residents.



In 2010, the Knight Foundation and Gallup asked 43,000 people

in 26 cities why they consider some cities more attractive than others. The

findings of this Soul of the Community Survey indicated that open spaces,

physical beauty and social amenities were the primary reasons why people bonded

with some cities more than others. Interestingly, the cities considered most

beautiful also had the highest rates of gross domestic product growth and the

strongest economies.



A notable feature of all the most attractive cities is the

plentiful presence of green spaces. According to a global study of more than

290 million people published by the UK’s University of East Anglia in 2018,

populations with access to the most green spaces had reduced risks of type II

diabetes, cardiovascular disease, premature death, preterm births, stress and

high blood pressure.



Researchers at King’s College London, meanwhile, found that “being

outdoors, seeing trees, hearing birdsong, seeing the sky and feeling in contact

with nature were associated with higher levels of mental wellbeing.”



In 1963, Singapore unveiled a vision to become the world’s

greenest city, dubbing itself a “Garden City.” This dream led to the

establishment of the award-winning Gardens by the Bay project, which created on

reclaimed land a 101-hectare nature park filled with the best in horticulture

and garden artistry, and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which is now a UNESCO

World Heritage Site.



The campaign also led to the introduction of new flowering

species across the city, creating a pervasive green network of nature reserves,

parks, tree-lined roads and other green areas. In addition, Singapore’s

signature Community in Bloom gardening campaign created 1,400 community gardens

and engaged more than 36,000 gardening enthusiasts to help make the city more

green.



Surrounding oneself with natural beauty each day has a

cumulative, positive effect on happiness. Therefore, policymakers and urban

planners need to spend more time planning and implementing city beautification

projects to make their cities more attractive, memorable and uplifting.



As the 19th century French writer Stendhal once said: “Beauty

is nothing other than the promise of happiness.”

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW