Iraq, Jordan discuss joint investments in Phosphate, Silicon, and other minerals

2022/12/15 | 16:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Baghdad is considering investments in Phosphate, Silicon, and other mineral resources in partnership with Amman, Iraq's minister of industry, Khalid Battal al-Najm, said in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Salih al-Karabsheh, on Thursday.The press conference followed a meeting with Jordan's minister of industry and trade Yussif al-Shemali, the head of the Arab department in the Jordanian foreign ministry, and a group of other senior officials.The meeting, according to an official readout, discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and Jordan and both countries' preparations for a meeting of the joint committee in the next few months.Battal commended the progress the two Arab countries have made toward establishing a joint economic venture, indicating that a consultant office is currently drawing the blueprints while the work is underway to finalize other aspects of the project.
The Jordanian industry minister said that Iraq and Jordan share a complementary relation that preserves the interests of their respective people, noting that the joint venture would create job opportunities and offer a focal point for both countries' industries.
The Jordanian minister of mineral resources commended the historic ties between Jordan and Iraq, laying emphasis on sharing experiences as a means to develop investments in mineral resources.
Al-Kharabsheh shed light on studies on Phosphate investments and other strategic projects that might benefit both two countries.
The meeting touched upon the under-construction trilateral coordination council between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, the bilateral cooperation protocol, Silicon and Phosphate investments, and other issues of mutual interest.
