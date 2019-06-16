Home › Baghdad Post › Why the G20 summit in Japan may be a memorable one

Why the G20 summit in Japan may be a memorable one

2019/06/16























Andrew Hammond















World



leaders are finalizing preparations for this month’s G20 summit in Osaka,



Japan, potentially the most important since the 2009 meeting in London during



the storm of the international financial crisis.Presidents and prime ministers will be in attendance from the US,



China, Germany, India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Russia, Brazil, United



Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, France, Italy, Germany, Canada,



South Korea, Argentina, Mexico, and the EU. These countries account



for about 90 percent of global gross domestic product, 80 percent of world



trade and about 66 percent of the world’s population.Recent summits, especially the one in Hamburg in 2017, have been



perhaps most memorable for the divisions within the G20 powers, especially with



regard to the US and key EU countries, over issues such as international trade,



migration and climate change.One flashpoint has been the at times strong disagreement over



global trade. In Hamburg, for instance, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed



for a strong G20 re-affirmation of international trade, while US President



Donald Trump secured language in the end-of-summit communique that ensures



countries can protect their markets with “legitimate trade-defense



instruments.”This same topic is likely to be central to the narrative of this



year’s meeting, with Beijing and Washington having been embroiled for well over



a year in what could yet descend into a trade war, with both sides having



already imposed hundreds of billions of dollars of tariffs. While a deal



appeared imminent in March there has since been a frosty air, with Trump



accusing Beijing of “breaking the deal” by backtracking on key issues,



including Chinese state subsidies.Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism that a breakthrough might



yet be reached, and the G20 forum could be important to this in at least two



respects. First, the two sides brokered a truce at last year’s event in



Argentina, agreeing to delay the imposition of further tariffs in a move that



kickstarted the flurry of negotiations this year that gave rise to the hopes of



an agreement.A second reason the G20 could be important is that it offers a



relatively rare forum for Xi Jinping and Trump to meet face to face. Given the



importance the US president places on such personal interaction and summitry,



it remains possible that the mood music in Japan could yet be more positive



than many expect, with the outside chance of a breakthrough with Xi.In



this tricky, uncertain context one indicator of the summit’s success would be



the ability to break through the disagreements that do arise among the leaders



and agree a powerful end-of-summit communique. All previous G20 sessions have



done so, but recent global summitry — including last year’s G7 in Canada and



the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Papua New Guinea last November



— both ended with unprecedented failures to agree communiques.Another reason this summit will be noteworthy is that it will be



the final G20 for several world leaders, including British Prime Minister



Theresa May, who will leave office soon. Other leaders who may lose power in



the next year are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Merkel.The significant amount of attention on this year’s G20 highlights,



yet again, that since the 2008-09 financial crisis the body is widely perceived



to have seized the mantle from the G7 as the premier forum for international



economic cooperation and global economic governance. It is now more than a



decade since the G20 was upgraded from a gathering of finance ministers to one



at which heads of state meet too — a move that was greeted with considerable



fanfare, such as from the French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who claimed that



“the G20 foreshadows the planetary governance of the 21st century.”Yet the fact is that the forum has failed so far to realize the



full scale of the ambition thrust upon it by some at the height of the international



financial crisis. A key reason for this failure is that the G20 meetings have



no formal mechanisms to ensure enforcement of agreements by world leaders.There also remain concerns among states outside the G20 about the



club’s composition; the members were originally selected in the late 1990s by



the US and its G7 colleagues. While they were nominally selected according to



criteria such as population and GDP, the group has been criticized for



omissions such as Nigeria, sometimes called the “giant of Africa,” which has



three times the population of South Africa.Former Norwegian foreign minister Jonas Gahr Store has gone so far



as to call the G20 “one of the greatest setbacks since the Second World War,”



in that it undermines the UN’s universal sense of multilateralism. Reflecting



this, the UN General Assembly convened a rival UN Conference on the Global



Economic Crisis in 2009 to provide an alternative forum.Nevertheless, the G20 continues to be prized by its members, as



the session in Japan will show. This year’s event could be especially memorable



given the possibility of tensions easing or escalating significantly between



