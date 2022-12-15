President Barzani congratulates the Yazidis on the Ezi fasting day

2022/12/15 | 19:54 - Source: Shafaq News



In a congratulatory statement issued by his bureau earlier today, President Barzani addressed the Yazidi's Emir, Baba Sheikh, spiritual council, and the Yazidi community inside and outside Iraqi, wishing them security and safety.



"Another holiday for our Yazidi sisters and brothers arrives, while many of them are still displaced and live in difficult conditions in the camps.



Our hearts are with them, and we are closely following their conditions.



We extend special congratulations to all of them," he said.



The president pledged that "we will continue our efforts and endeavors to release the abductees and uncover their fate," she said (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday extended congratulations to the Yazidi community in the Kurdistan region, Iraq, and the world on the fasting day of Ezi.In a congratulatory statement issued by his bureau earlier today, President Barzani addressed the Yazidi's Emir, Baba Sheikh, spiritual council, and the Yazidi community inside and outside Iraqi, wishing them security and safety."Another holiday for our Yazidi sisters and brothers arrives, while many of them are still displaced and live in difficult conditions in the camps.Our hearts are with them, and we are closely following their conditions.We extend special congratulations to all of them," he said.The president pledged that "we will continue our efforts and endeavors to release the abductees and uncover their fate," she said

Sponsored Links