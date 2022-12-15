Al-Sudani's spokesperson denies media reports on a missing US journalist in Iraq


Al-Sudani's spokesperson denies media reports on a missing US journalist in Iraq
2022/12/15 | 20:24 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, refuted media reports claiming that a US journalist has gone missing in Iraq.

Rasool said in a statement that the reports about a missing US journalist in central or southern Iraq are unfounded.

The officer urged media outlets and bloggers to pursue accuracy and seek news from official sources

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links