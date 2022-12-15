Al-Sudani's spokesperson denies media reports on a missing US journalist in Iraq

2022/12/15 | 20:24 - Source: Shafaq News



The officer urged media outlets and bloggers to pursue accuracy and seek news from official sources (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, refuted media reports claiming that a US journalist has gone missing in Iraq.Rasool said in a statement that the reports about a missing US journalist in central or southern Iraq are unfounded.The officer urged media outlets and bloggers to pursue accuracy and seek news from official sources

