Masoud Barzani extends greetings to the Yazidis on the fasting day

2022/12/15 | 20:32 - Source: Shafaq News



In a congratulatory cable he shared earlier today, the former president of the Kurdistan region wished that this holiday becomes a beginning of safety and happiness for all Yazidis.



