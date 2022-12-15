Greenup Industries Successfully Completes the First of Three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Storm Protection Projects

2022/12/15 | 21:20 - Source: Iraq News

Based in Kenner, Greenup Industries offers contracting and specialized construction services for industrial, commercial, and municipal clients.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenup Industries ("Greenup") successfully completed the Stockpile 2 project for the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain Project (WSLPP) and is scheduled to complete Stockpile 1 in the Summer of 2023.



The company was awarded two contracts for stockpiling clay by the U.S.



Army Corps of Engineers (USACE): a 20-million-dollar contract in January 2020 and the second contract for 17.9 million in November 2020.



The USACE Awarded the third project to Greenup Cajun JV, LLC.



The joint venture, a $ 102.5 Million Dollar Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Contract, will build levees and drainage canals in Plaquemines Parish.Greenup's primary operations on the site have been excavating, processing, and stockpiling clay from the Bonnet Carre Spillway in two areas.



The clay will be used to construct 17.5 miles of a levee system that offers a 100-year risk level reduction to the area between the Bonnet Carre spillway and Garyville, Louisiana.



Greenup will have removed 1.5 million cubic yards of clay from the spillway by the end of the two projects.Greenup's role in the Stockpile 2 project was to excavate clay from the Bonnet Carre Spillway for future levee construction and haul it in dump trucks to the assigned area.



Final testing of materials, coring samples of the stockpile, and as-builts are all that remains on this project," said Steve Keen, Greenup's Construction Manager, "This is a major milestone as it was Greenup's first Corps of Engineers project of what is now three in total."Despite setbacks (The COVID-19 pandemic, 2020's most active Hurricane Season since 2005, and Global Supply Chain Impacts), the Kenner-Based firm completed Stockpile 2 successfully.



"Our progress was hampered by rain, however, we continued to haul clay whenever the weather permitted," Keen said, "On the days that we couldn't haul, we worked on excavating the clay from the borrow pit in the spillway and processing the material (allowing it to air dry).



We also worked on improving the haul roads in the spillway and at the stockpile location in LaPlace.""We are honored to be part of the project that provides much needed flood protection for the River Region.



This project will provide peace of mind for the residents and business, especially with the increased number of named storms," said Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries.



During the Stockpile 2 WSLPP job, Greenup successfully stockpiled 460,000 cuyds of clay.



"The WSLPP represents the first major award toward building levees to protect the Laplace region.



With these two projects and a recently awarded third project for Plaquemines Parish, the Corps can actually start building levees that will protect Laplace from future hurricanes like Ida.



We are proud of how we overcame adversity to complete this job.



We started as a general contractor and grew to self-performing some of the clay processing (on Stockpile 1).



To successfully complete the project on time, we self-performed the clay digging and processing on Stockpile 1, and 25 percent of the hauling." The WSLPP is a momentous construction undertaking in southeast Louisiana on the east bank of the Mississippi River in St.



Charles, St.



John the Baptist, and St.



James Parishes.



The 760-million-dollar project will span 18.5 miles and include 17.5 miles of levee, 1 mile of T-wall, four pumping stations, two drainage structures, and approximately 35 utility relocations.



The structure will span from the Bonnet Carre Spillway to the Mississippi River Levee near Garyville and provide storm surge protection and improved resilience on the western shores of Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.



The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection project is a joint effort of CPRA and the New Orleans District of the U.S.



Army Corps of Engineers, the Pontchartrain Levee District, and St.



Charles, St.



John the Baptist, and St.



James parishes.During the course of the WSLPP Project, Stockpile 1, Greenup Industries has successfully stockpiled nearly 300,000 cubic yards of clay.



This project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2023.



The third project, The Mrytle Grove Hurricane level and drainage canal, is a 4-mile first lift levee.



This project is a joint venture with Greenup Cajun JV, LLC.From levees and roads to industrial construction and maintenance, Louisiana-based Greenup Industries is behind countless projects across the Gulf South that point to the region's growth and vibrancy.



The company has expanded by leaps and bounds since its founding in 2012, becoming a leading construction contractor and provider of maintenance and third-party procurement services.



With operations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama, Greenup Industries is poised for expansion into Florida soon, says founder and CEO Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native who began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S.



Army Corps of Engineers.



"We're continuing to grow and diversify," says Greenup.



"There's a lot of growth potential and work to be done throughout the region."About Greenup IndustriesBased in Kenner, Greenup Industries offers contracting and specialized construction services for industrial, commercial, and municipal clients.



The company's proprietary software, the Greenup Tracker, can connect third-party vendors with facilities that need painters, plumbers, groundskeepers, carpenters, etc.



If you want more information on this project, contact Greenup Industries at 225.283.4843 or info@greenupind.com.

