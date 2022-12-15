Iraqi crude output falls as tighter OPEC quotas take effect

2022/12/15 | 21:22 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Drilling Company workers operate a drilling rig at the Majnoon oil field in 2022.



(Photo credit: IDC)

Iraq’s nationwide oil production and exports declined in November as the country began cutting output in response to an OPEC-plus agreement to tighten global supply and support prices.

The federal government and semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) produced a combined 4.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, down from 4.72 million bpd in October, according to field-by-field data compiled by Iraq Oil Report.*

