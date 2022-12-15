PM Barzani on Ezi Fasting Day, pledges to continue supporting the Yazidi demands

2022/12/15 | 22:56 - Source: Shafaq News



The prime minister hoped in a statement he issued earlier today that the Yazidis in the Kurdistan region and the world enjoy happiness and security on those holidays.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended greetings to the Yazidi Emir, Baba Sheikh, spiritual council, and all other members of the Yazidi community on the Ezi Fasting Day.The prime minister hoped in a statement he issued earlier today that the Yazidis in the Kurdistan region and the world enjoy happiness and security on those holidays."We assure the Yazidis that the region's government will continue to serve and support the Yazidi rights and demands," he concluded.

