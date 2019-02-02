EXCLUSIVE: German ISIS wife explains why she joined, went to Syria

2019/02/02 | 11:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- "It's very hard, especially in the area where I live," she said, referring to her province of origin in eastern Germany, Saxony-Anhalt. "It's very hard to live like a Muslim."
After being in contact with Lemke, she decided to join him and traveled to Turkey to meet him. They soon crossed over the border into Syria and ended up in Raqqa, where they were married.
Once in Syria, she said, "I have everything. I can marr[y], I can have kids, I can cover my face."
But, she added, she soon began to realize the true ramifications of what she had become a part of.
"I wake up and I see that I was naive," she said, and that she had become "part of terrorists."
As the Islamic State loses its grip on its last territory, residents of the villages the group now controls continue to flee to surrounding areas.
"Our lives were very good in the first two years," said Lemke's second wife Sabina, aged 34, speaking of the period of the Islamic State's prominence.
"But then, there came a few problems from this to that." After the fall of Raqqa, she said, "the problems were increasing."
"We wanted life under Sharia," she answered, when asked why she had originally joined the Islamic State.
"Just life, not death."
