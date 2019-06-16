عربي | كوردى


Hong Kong 1, China 0 (extra time being played)

2019/06/16 | 17:05
Cornelia Meyer







When

Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, after its 99-year lease expired

and 156 years of British rule ended, the territory became a “special

administrative region” in an agreement commonly referred to as “One Country,

Two Systems.” That served both countries and Hong Kong well; the UK could hold

its head high for having preserved a democracy of sorts, and the people of Hong

Kong felt their civil rights were protected — a necessity for China, which

needed the thriving business hub on its southern border to advance its own

economic goals.At first, all seemed to go well. In 1998 the territory held its

first election under new rule and the first multiparty vote in the history of

the People’s Republic. However, things went downhill from then. As China’s

economic might grew, so did its regional and geopolitical ambitions. In 1995

China’s economy was the world’s eighth-largest. Now it is second, and its

output accounts for about 20 percent of global GDP. China has become more

assertive on the international stage, too. Its overtures in the South China Sea

are met with skepticism by its neighbors. The Belt and Road Initiative, which

aims to revive the trading routes of the ancient Silk Road, is a geopolitical

power play of major proportions. Founding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

in 2001 may be seen in the same light.No wonder, then, that China has become more assertive toward its

southern territory. The first inkling was in 2003 when Beijing inserted an

anti-subversion article into Hong Kong’s Basic Law. Half a million took to the

streets in protest, and demanded the removal of the territory’s chief

executive. The demonstrations were peaceful, and achieved nothing.Beijing attempted to pull the noose ever tighter as time went on.

In 2014 China ordered a revision of the electoral law whereby candidates for

the Hong Kong legislature had to be “registered” in Beijing. This influenced

the selection of the territory’s chief executive, who has to be approved by the

Hong Kong Legislative Council. Democracy and human rights activists saw this as

a violation of universal suffrage and an attempt by Beijing to undermine Hong

Kong’s status under “One Country, Two Systems.” The Umbrella movement occupied

central Hong Kong between the end of September and mid- December. Again,

neither the protests nor the umbrellas achieved the desired result.In came Carrie Lam as chief executive. She is very much Beijing’s

woman. Her draft law enabling Hong Kong to extradite criminals to the People’s

Republic provoked a groundswell of opposition. This time one million took to

the streets, one in every 7 inhabitants. The last demonstrations on such a

scale in Hong Kong were in 1989, around the time of the uprisings in Tiananmen

Square, when 1.5 million took to the streets. The size of last week’s protests

were a surprise, given that several leaders of the umbrella movement were

imprisoned this year.So,

what happened between 2014 and now?The timing was significant, immediately after the 30th anniversary

of the Tiananmen uprising. There are several demonstrations in China each year.

They take place under wraps and the foreign press does not report them.

Demonstrations on the scale seen in Hong Kong must cause unease among the

leadership in Beijing.Unlike in 2014, the demonstrators were joined by an increasing

number of mainstream business leaders who feared the new law was bad for

business, because it allowed anyone who had become cumbersome in the eyes of

Beijing to be extradited. As many businesses have strong links to the mainland,

it could leave their leaders vulnerable, which would in turn be bad for

business. There seems to be some validity to that concern.International reaction was interesting, too. When the protests

turned violent on Wednesday, the speaker of the US House of Representatives,

Nancy Pelosi, asked for Hong Kong to be treated like the People’s Republic and

no longer exempted from trade sanctionsOn Friday, Lam met her Chinese masters across the border in

Shenzhen. As a result, she announced on Saturday that she would suspend the

bill. This was probably too little, too late. The demonstrators had asked for

the proposal to be scrapped, not postponed, and by Wednesday they had also

asked for Lam’s resignation. There will be new protests on Sunday, although we

can expect the numbers to be smaller.All in all, the past two weeks have proved that “One Country, Two

Systems” will always produce stress points. On the one hand we have an

ascending global superpower, and on the other a small territory whose

pro-democracy activists are supported by many NGOs. Overlaying the US-China

trade tensions makes for heightened volatility.Hong Kong will always be weaker than China, but the territory

holds several strong cards: It is the fourth-largest trading partner of the

People’s Republic, and Beijing needs the territory’s unfettered access to

global capital markets and multinational corporations — for now at least.
