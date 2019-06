Hong Kong 1, China 0 (extra time being played)

2019/06/16 | 17:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Cornelia MeyerWhenBritain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, after its 99-year lease expiredand 156 years of British rule ended, the territory became a “specialadministrative region” in an agreement commonly referred to as “One Country,Two Systems.” That served both countries and Hong Kong well; the UK could holdits head high for having preserved a democracy of sorts, and the people of HongKong felt their civil rights were protected — a necessity for China, whichneeded the thriving business hub on its southern border to advance its owneconomic goals.At first, all seemed to go well. In 1998 the territory held itsfirst election under new rule and the first multiparty vote in the history ofthe People’s Republic. However, things went downhill from then. As China’seconomic might grew, so did its regional and geopolitical ambitions. In 1995China’s economy was the world’s eighth-largest. Now it is second, and itsoutput accounts for about 20 percent of global GDP. China has become moreassertive on the international stage, too. Its overtures in the South China Seaare met with skepticism by its neighbors. The Belt and Road Initiative, whichaims to revive the trading routes of the ancient Silk Road, is a geopoliticalpower play of major proportions. Founding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisationin 2001 may be seen in the same light.No wonder, then, that China has become more assertive toward itssouthern territory. The first inkling was in 2003 when Beijing inserted ananti-subversion article into Hong Kong’s Basic Law. Half a million took to thestreets in protest, and demanded the removal of the territory’s chiefexecutive. The demonstrations were peaceful, and achieved nothing.Beijing attempted to pull the noose ever tighter as time went on.In 2014 China ordered a revision of the electoral law whereby candidates forthe Hong Kong legislature had to be “registered” in Beijing. This influencedthe selection of the territory’s chief executive, who has to be approved by theHong Kong Legislative Council. Democracy and human rights activists saw this asa violation of universal suffrage and an attempt by Beijing to undermine HongKong’s status under “One Country, Two Systems.” The Umbrella movement occupiedcentral Hong Kong between the end of September and mid- December. Again,neither the protests nor the umbrellas achieved the desired result.In came Carrie Lam as chief executive. She is very much Beijing’swoman. Her draft law enabling Hong Kong to extradite criminals to the People’sRepublic provoked a groundswell of opposition. This time one million took tothe streets, one in every 7 inhabitants. The last demonstrations on such ascale in Hong Kong were in 1989, around the time of the uprisings in TiananmenSquare, when 1.5 million took to the streets. The size of last week’s protestswere a surprise, given that several leaders of the umbrella movement wereimprisoned this year.So,what happened between 2014 and now?The timing was significant, immediately after the 30th anniversaryof the Tiananmen uprising. There are several demonstrations in China each year.They take place under wraps and the foreign press does not report them.Demonstrations on the scale seen in Hong Kong must cause unease among theleadership in Beijing.Unlike in 2014, the demonstrators were joined by an increasingnumber of mainstream business leaders who feared the new law was bad forbusiness, because it allowed anyone who had become cumbersome in the eyes ofBeijing to be extradited. As many businesses have strong links to the mainland,it could leave their leaders vulnerable, which would in turn be bad forbusiness. There seems to be some validity to that concern.International reaction was interesting, too. When the proteststurned violent on Wednesday, the speaker of the US House of Representatives,Nancy Pelosi, asked for Hong Kong to be treated like the People’s Republic andno longer exempted from trade sanctionsOn Friday, Lam met her Chinese masters across the border inShenzhen. As a result, she announced on Saturday that she would suspend thebill. This was probably too little, too late. The demonstrators had asked forthe proposal to be scrapped, not postponed, and by Wednesday they had alsoasked for Lam’s resignation. There will be new protests on Sunday, although wecan expect the numbers to be smaller.All in all, the past two weeks have proved that “One Country, TwoSystems” will always produce stress points. On the one hand we have anascending global superpower, and on the other a small territory whosepro-democracy activists are supported by many NGOs. Overlaying the US-Chinatrade tensions makes for heightened volatility.Hong Kong will always be weaker than China, but the territoryholds several strong cards: It is the fourth-largest trading partner of thePeople’s Republic, and Beijing needs the territory’s unfettered access toglobal capital markets and multinational corporations — for now at least.