2022/12/16 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi PM calls for closer ties with China During the Arab-China Summit in Riyadh, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani expressed Iraq's willingness to join the Belt and Road Initiative and expand ties and […]

read more Iraqi PM calls for Closer Ties with China first appeared on Iraq Business News.