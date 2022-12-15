5 New Year’s Resolutions for Happier, Healthier Pets in 2023 from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs

2022/12/16 | 09:44 - Source: Iraq News

YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "WINTER30" for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code "WINTER40" at checkout.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Year is almost here and it’s the perfect time to make pet New Year’s resolutions for happier, healthier pets in 2023.



YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers these five New Year’s resolutions to help pet owners and their pets make the most of the New Year.In 2023, resolve to:1.



Review my dog’s diet.



The New Year is the perfect time to review a dog’s diet and determine if they are over, under or just the perfect weight.



Talk with one’s vet about the dog’s weight, current diet, brand of dog food and even their treats.2.



Inspect my pet monthly.



Many people have rituals to check specific parts of their bodies monthly.



This is the same for pets.



Each month, spend a few minutes checking their eyes, ears, nose, mouth, body and paws for any discoloration, discharge, dryness, unusual bumps or sensitive areas and consult one’s vet with any concerns or unusual findings.3.



Develop an exercise plan.



Exercise is a New Year’s resolution many people make.



It’s also a perfect resolution for pets.



Talk with one’s vet about how often, how long and what kind of exercise is right for one’s dog.



And if pet owners have an older dog, incorporate slower, steadier walks regularly throughout the week.



A vet may also recommend hydrotherapy as a low-impact way to help keep older pets mobile.4.



Check my dog’s mobility.



Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.5.



Provide a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE.



This will help give extra support for dogs’ joints and help maintain or support their mobility.YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement brand1, already supports two million+ dogs a year2.



For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks3.



There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if you aren’t satisfied.To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “WINTER30” for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code “WINTER40” at checkout.To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog, visit www.yumove.com.Footnotes1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022.



Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.2YuMOVE’s UK monthly brand tracker.



Stream Research conducted.3In vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK.4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.# # #

