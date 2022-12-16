Basrah Gas Company appoints new Managing Director

2022/12/16 | 16:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Basrah Gas Company (BGC) has appointed Andrew Wiper (pictured) as its new Managing Director.Andrew has more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently with Shell, and previously with the Shell-associated KPO in Kazakhstan.He holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering and a master's degree […]

