Iraqi Govt Committed to Exchange Rate Stability

2022/12/16 | 16:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government has confirmed its commitment to maintaining the stability of the local market, by supporting the stability of the exchange rate of the dollar against the Iraqi dinar.In a statement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani said the government supports the steps of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) in […]

