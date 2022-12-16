2022/12/16 | 19:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From The Economist.Iraq's new prime minister vows to clean up the country The puzzle for Iraq's kleptocrats was always how to spirit their stolen billions out of the country.Foreign banks have been wary of accepting large transfers from Baghdad.Taking piles of cash out by land is risky; Kurds closely watch the frontier […]

read more Iraq's New PM vows to Clean Up the Country first appeared on Iraq Business News.