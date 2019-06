Carter calls for military intervention against Iran

2019/06/16 | 18:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Former US DefenseSecretary Ashton Carter has stressed the need for military intervention againstIran if it is proven that it has attacked two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.Carter said Friday in aninterview with the magazine "Atlantic" that he supports the theory ofthe current Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo that "Iran's agents are theattack, which means they are responsible for the incident.""I think there is nodoubt about Pompeo's accusations that the Iranians have done because they arebeginning to feel the pressure of sanctions," he said. "If the attackis proved by Iranian allies, we should consider Iran responsible.""Pompeo talked aboutthe political, economic and not military response to Iran, but in fact, Iprefer the military response to be one of the options," said the formerminister who took office during former President Barack Obama.Carter's comments come amidheightened tension in the Middle East after two oil tankers were targeted inthe Gulf of Oman on Thursday, and Washington is pointing fingers at Tehran.