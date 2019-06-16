عربي | كوردى


Carter calls for military intervention against Iran

2019/06/16 | 18:10
Former US Defense

Former US Defense

Secretary Ashton Carter has stressed the need for military intervention against

Iran if it is proven that it has attacked two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.Carter said Friday in an

interview with the magazine "Atlantic" that he supports the theory of

the current Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo that "Iran's agents are the

attack, which means they are responsible for the incident.""I think there is no

doubt about Pompeo's accusations that the Iranians have done because they are

beginning to feel the pressure of sanctions," he said. "If the attack

is proved by Iranian allies, we should consider Iran responsible.""Pompeo talked about

the political, economic and not military response to Iran, but in fact, I

prefer the military response to be one of the options," said the former

minister who took office during former President Barack Obama.Carter's comments come amid

heightened tension in the Middle East after two oil tankers were targeted in

the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, and Washington is pointing fingers at Tehran.



