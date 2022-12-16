Amnesty: 26 people risk execution in relation to protests in Iran

2022/12/16 | 23:52 - Source: Shafaq News



So free the young men and women." "Don't charge them with (capital offenses), and if they are, they should not be sentenced to death and put to death," the cleric said in a Friday prayers sermon. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ At least 26 people are at significant risk of execution in connection with nationwide protests after Iranian authorities executed two individuals following "grossly unfair sham trials in a bid to instill fear among the public and end protests." International Amnesty said."Of the 26, at least 11 are sentenced to death, and 15 are charged with capital offenses and awaiting or undergoing trials." The Organization added."The 26 individuals have all been denied fair trials, including the rights to adequate defense and access to lawyers of their choosing; to be presumed innocent; to remain silent; and to receive a fair, public hearing," Amnesty wrote in the letter addressed to Iran's head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.The human rights watchdog called on Iran to end its executions of protesters in a letter published on Friday.Iran is only second to China in the number of executions carried out annually, according to a report released last year by Amnesty International.Molavi Abdolhamid, an outspoken Sunni cleric, criticized the death sentences, saying, "We compassionately recommend that you release the recent prisoners detained during these protests and not treat them harshly.Most of them are young and very young.So free the young men and women." "Don't charge them with (capital offenses), and if they are, they should not be sentenced to death and put to death," the cleric said in a Friday prayers sermon.

