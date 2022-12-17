KRG PM receives JICA delegation

2022/12/17 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has received a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), headed by the agency's Vice President Ando Naoki.Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Japanese government and JICA for assisting the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the process of reforming and establishing a solid economic infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region […]

