President Barzani: the Kurdish flag will always be flown

Kurdistan Region raises its flag alongside the Iraqi flag at official departments and events, just as the Kurds in Turkey, Iran, and Syria raise the same flag as a national symbol.



Kurdistan Regional Parliament voted on the law to raise the flag of Kurdistan on November 11, 1999, which includes raising the Kurdish flag on December 17 of each year, the date of the flag raising for the first time in the Republic of Kurdistan in Mahabad city in 1946.



The Kurdish flag is composed of three essential colors: red symbolizes the sacrifice made by the Kurdish people, green represents the picturesque nature of Kurdistan, and white symbolizes peace, security, coexistence, and tolerance.



"The flag will always be flown and will never be taken down," Barzani said on Twitter, sharing a video showing the Kurdish flag flying in the sky of the Kurdish regions.

