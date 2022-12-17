CBI sold nearly +$661 million in forex last week

2022/12/17 | 11:36 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $715,487,645 at a daily average of $651,793,693, 1.42% above the week before.



"Wednesday registered the highest sales with $138,274,640, while Sunday sales were the lowest with $122,403,967," our correspondent said.



All transactions were made at an average rate of 1460 dinars to one dollar.



