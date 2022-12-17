Iraq's oil exports to the United States climbed to 280 bpd in the past week

In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all located onshore–are producing or developing. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed that Iraq exported 134 bpd of oil to the United States in the past week.EIA stated in a report, "U.S.imports oil 5.867 million bpd in the past week." The top three source countries for U.S.import oil are Canada (3.795 million bpd), Mexico (602 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (317 thousand bpd), and Columbia (248 thousand bpd)." It indicated that "U.S.crude oil imports from Ecuador is 157 thousand bpd, Nigeria 171 thousand bpd, and from Brazil 210 thousand bpd." Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia.It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves.In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all located onshore–are producing or developing.

