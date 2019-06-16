Kurdistan Racing Team wins first trophy in German race cup

2019/06/16 | 20:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saturday’s competition was the first race for the Kurdistan Racing Team, which was previously called the Barzani Racing Team.
From 2011 to 2014, Tutumlu and his team competed under the name Barzani Racing Team. According to the driver, they were not permitted to use the name “Kurdistan Racing Team” during that period due to political issues in Germany.
In 2014, Tutumlu was forced to stop racing for the Barzani Racing Team due to a lack of financial support. Years before that, his team had defended the Kurdish colors at racing tracks across the globe from Daytona to Dubai to Silverstone to Nürburgring.
The financial support ended after an economic crisis in the Kurdistan Region when the Iraqi government cut the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) share of the national budget due to disagreements over the KRG’s independent oil sales.
The so-called Islamic State’s attack on Iraq in August 2014, where nearly 1,500 Peshmerga were martyred, and 90,000 others injured, also had an impact on the financial backing.
From 2011 to 2014, Tutumlu and his team competed under the name Barzani Racing Team. According to the driver, they were not permitted to use the name “Kurdistan Racing Team” during that period due to political issues in Germany.
In 2014, Tutumlu was forced to stop racing for the Barzani Racing Team due to a lack of financial support. Years before that, his team had defended the Kurdish colors at racing tracks across the globe from Daytona to Dubai to Silverstone to Nürburgring.
The financial support ended after an economic crisis in the Kurdistan Region when the Iraqi government cut the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) share of the national budget due to disagreements over the KRG’s independent oil sales.
The so-called Islamic State’s attack on Iraq in August 2014, where nearly 1,500 Peshmerga were martyred, and 90,000 others injured, also had an impact on the financial backing.