Exclusive: four parties are vying for the helm of Dhi Qar

2022/12/17 | 23:10 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that the governors' assessment sheet made by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani had divided the governorate's lawmakers into four groups.



"Each group demands the selection of its candidate," the source said.



"The four groups are the lawmakers of al-Dawa party whose candidate is Faisal Ali, and the Coordination Framework who nominated Hamid al-Naseri," he said, "the Emtidad bloc is divided into two groups: Dawoud al-Eidan and Naysan al-Jaber back Najm Abed Taresh, while Alaa al-Rikabi and Falah al-Hilali preferred not to announce their candidate." The source said that there is an agreement to terminate al-Ghazzi's term and his reinstatement as a deputy in order to focus on reconstruction endeavors, which he is deemed instrumental for.



Some of al-Dawa party leaders are not content with the candidate of the State of Law bloc and are pushing for the nomination of Ahmed Taha al-Sheikh, who has already started lobbying for himself by visiting leaders in the Badr Organization, al-Hekmah, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and al-Nahj al-Watani. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The representatives of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar in the Iraqi parliament are split over the replacement of incumbent governor Mohammad al-Ghazzi, a source revealed on Saturday.The source told Shafaq News Agency that the governors' assessment sheet made by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani had divided the governorate's lawmakers into four groups."Each group demands the selection of its candidate," the source said."The four groups are the lawmakers of al-Dawa party whose candidate is Faisal Ali, and the Coordination Framework who nominated Hamid al-Naseri," he said, "the Emtidad bloc is divided into two groups: Dawoud al-Eidan and Naysan al-Jaber back Najm Abed Taresh, while Alaa al-Rikabi and Falah al-Hilali preferred not to announce their candidate." The source said that there is an agreement to terminate al-Ghazzi's term and his reinstatement as a deputy in order to focus on reconstruction endeavors, which he is deemed instrumental for.Some of al-Dawa party leaders are not content with the candidate of the State of Law bloc and are pushing for the nomination of Ahmed Taha al-Sheikh, who has already started lobbying for himself by visiting leaders in the Badr Organization, al-Hekmah, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and al-Nahj al-Watani.

Sponsored Links