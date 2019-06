Expected demands of PUK, Gorran to hinder gov't formation: politician

2019/06/16 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thetask of Kurdistan's Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani on Sunday inSulaymaniyah, where he is set to discuss government formation, "will not beeasy"; as he will face many demands from the parties mainly constituting thenew government, a political source said.Duringhis visit to Sulaymaniyah, Barzani is set to hold talks with leaders from theGorran Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).Thepolitical bureau of the PUK formed a committee to discuss with Barzani thedemands of the party, including choosing a new governor for Kirkuk, the sourcesaid, adding that the PUK requires the achievement of partnership and balancein the government institutions.