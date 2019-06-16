Expected demands of PUK, Gorran to hinder gov't formation: politician

2019/06/16 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
task of Kurdistan's Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani on Sunday in
Sulaymaniyah, where he is set to discuss government formation, "will not be
easy"; as he will face many demands from the parties mainly constituting the
new government, a political source said.During
his visit to Sulaymaniyah, Barzani is set to hold talks with leaders from the
Gorran Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).The
political bureau of the PUK formed a committee to discuss with Barzani the
demands of the party, including choosing a new governor for Kirkuk, the source
said, adding that the PUK requires the achievement of partnership and balance
in the government institutions.
