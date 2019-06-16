عربي | كوردى


Expected demands of PUK, Gorran to hinder gov't formation: politician
2019/06/16 | 21:05
The

task of Kurdistan's Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani on Sunday in

Sulaymaniyah, where he is set to discuss government formation, "will not be

easy"; as he will face many demands from the parties mainly constituting the

new government, a political source said.During

his visit to Sulaymaniyah, Barzani is set to hold talks with leaders from the

Gorran Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).The

political bureau of the PUK formed a committee to discuss with Barzani the

demands of the party, including choosing a new governor for Kirkuk, the source

said, adding that the PUK requires the achievement of partnership and balance

in the government institutions.

