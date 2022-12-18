Iraq to send a high-level delegation to Washington soon: al-Sudani

2022/12/18 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Saturday received a phone call from the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, an official readout said.

According to the readout, the US diplomat congratulated al-Sudani for his inauguration as prime minister of Iraq, reiterating his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's sovereignty and security and President Joe Biden's willingness to enhance the bilateral ties between Washington and Baghdad.

Prime Minister al-Sudani said that Iraq is a unified state of sovereignty and independence, stressing that his government's priority is maintaining balanced ties and establishing economic partnerships with the countries of the region and the world.

Al-Sudani and McGurk laid emphasis on sustaining bilateral efforts to ensure the Islamic State's defeat and continue extending outreaches between the countries of the region.

The prime minister, according to the readout, said that Iraq will dispatch a high-level delegation to Washington to develop the bilateral relations in accordance with the strategic agreement and discuss energy investments and efforts to combat climate change

