New App allows Iraqis to trade US-Listed Stocks

2022/12/18 | 05:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Ishtar Gate Company for E-Payment Systems and Services, an Iraq-based fintech company, has reportedly released an app that allows users to trade US-listed stocks via a mobile app called Bluepay.According to Newsfile, the company was recently approved by the Central Bank in Iraq (CBI) as the "first and only company to […]

