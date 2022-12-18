UNICEF donates $2.5m PPE to Kurdistan

2022/12/18 | 05:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

UNICEF donates personal protective equipment worth over $2.5 million to the Ministry of Health of the KRI UNICEF has handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) worth $2.5 million to the Ministry of Health.The ceremony was held in the presence of the Minister of Health of the Kurdistan Region Government, Dr.Saman H.Barzangy, and

