Iraqi security authorities close the doors of Baghdad's Green Zone

2022/12/18 | 10:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have reportedly ramped up security at the entrances of Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone since the early hours of Sunday morning, a security source reported.
Access to the heavily fortified area downtown of the Iraqi capital city was limited to the holders of high-level security clearances, the source told Shafaq News Agency.
The motives of this decision are not immediately clear, said the source.
Access to the heavily fortified area downtown of the Iraqi capital city was limited to the holders of high-level security clearances, the source told Shafaq News Agency.
The motives of this decision are not immediately clear, said the source.