A blast from a roadside bomb kills eight troops in Kirkuk

2022/12/18 | 11:24 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly targeted a convoy for Iraq's federal police in southwestern Kirkuk on Sunday morning, killing at least eight persons.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion took place in the Riyadh sub-district of Kirkuk's district of Haweja.
At least eight troops, including a major, perished in the attack, said the source.
