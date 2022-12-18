A blast from a roadside bomb kills eight troops in Kirkuk


2022/12/18 | 11:24 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly targeted a convoy for Iraq's federal police in southwestern Kirkuk on Sunday morning, killing at least eight persons.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion took place in the Riyadh sub-district of Kirkuk's district of Haweja.

At least eight troops, including a major, perished in the attack, said the source.

