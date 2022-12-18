President Barzani arrives in Qatar on an official visit

2022/12/18 | 14:24 - Source: Shafaq News



According to an official statement by his bureau, President Barzani will attend the FIFA world cup final match between France and Argentina taking place this evening. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, will be arriving in Qatar's capital city, Doha, at an invitation by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.According to an official statement by his bureau, President Barzani will attend the FIFA world cup final match between France and Argentina taking place this evening.

