CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Sunday

2022/12/18 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $120 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $120,228,591.
The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 103 exchange companies cashed out $22,110,000.
The remaining $98,118,591 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 11 banks meeting those requests.
