Nasr Alliance joins opposition to assess gov't performance, not removing PM: MP

2019/06/16 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-AnMP of Nasr Alliance - headed by Haidar al-Abadi - said on Sunday that turning tothe opposition does not mean targeting the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi and seekingto bring it down.Inpress remarks, Seham Shannon said that her party has joined the opposition toassess the government's performance and strictly monitor the implementation ofthe government's program approved by the parliament members."The most important reason that led us to the opposition ranks isthe reluctance of the government to implement its program, especially in the fieldof unemployment, which has become the most serious phenomenon in oursociety," Shannon added.TheNasr MP accused the government of "not paying attention to the reopeningof the halted projects and factories, which the government promised [to reopen]in its government program during the first months."