Nasr Alliance joins opposition to assess gov't performance, not removing PM: MP

2019/06/16 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An
MP of Nasr Alliance - headed by Haidar al-Abadi - said on Sunday that turning to
the opposition does not mean targeting the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi and seeking
to bring it down.In
press remarks, Seham Shannon said that her party has joined the opposition to
assess the government's performance and strictly monitor the implementation of
the government's program approved by the parliament members."The most important reason that led us to the opposition ranks is
the reluctance of the government to implement its program, especially in the field
of unemployment, which has become the most serious phenomenon in our
society," Shannon added.The
Nasr MP accused the government of "not paying attention to the reopening
of the halted projects and factories, which the government promised [to reopen]
in its government program during the first months."
