Nasr Alliance joins opposition to assess gov't performance, not removing PM: MP
2019/06/16 | 22:15
An

MP of Nasr Alliance - headed by Haidar al-Abadi - said on Sunday that turning to

the opposition does not mean targeting the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi and seeking

to bring it down.In

press remarks, Seham Shannon said that her party has joined the opposition to

assess the government's performance and strictly monitor the implementation of

the government's program approved by the parliament members."The most important reason that led us to the opposition ranks is

the reluctance of the government to implement its program, especially in the field

of unemployment, which has become the most serious phenomenon in our

society," Shannon added.The

Nasr MP accused the government of "not paying attention to the reopening

of the halted projects and factories, which the government promised [to reopen]

in its government program during the first months."





