2022/12/18 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism service announced carrying out a raid in Tal Afar, Nineveh, on Sunday.The service said in a statement that the operation was carried out upon the orders of the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in cooperation with the Iraqi army.