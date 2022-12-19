Iraq to build its Largest Train Station

2022/12/19 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq is reportedly planning to build its largest train station.According to Zawya, the new facility in Mosul will replace the old station, dating from 1935, which was badly damaged in the war against the so-called Islamic State (IS, daesh).It adds that the government has already approved the building of a […]

