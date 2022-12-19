Basrah Gas Company invests $87m to reduce Gas Flaring

2022/12/19 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Basrah Gas Company (BGC) has obtained endorsement from its shareholders to gather and process an additional 80 mmscf/d of the flared gas.On the 30th of November 2022, BGC's shareholders (South Gas Company 51%, Shell 44% and Mitsubishi 5%) signed the Final Development Decision (FDD), at the Higher Management Committee meeting, to […]

