Saairun not planning to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi: MP

2019/06/17 | 00:00
A

Saairun Alliance MP denied on Sunday any intention form her party's side to overthrow

the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it works to support and

strengthen the government.Saairun

aims to "support the government of Abd al-Mahdi, work on strengthening it

and correcting the mistakes of the past," MP Anam Khuzaie said, adding:

"if there had been an intention of Saairun to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi

secretly, it (the party) would have [worked] on it from the first day."Khuzaie

said that the program of Saairun Alliance "is based on the basis of

building the state properly," stressing that "this does not mean to

turn a blind eye to corruption or a defect that exists at any ministry."





