Saairun not planning to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi: MP

2019/06/17 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A
Saairun Alliance MP denied on Sunday any intention form her party's side to overthrow
the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it works to support and
strengthen the government.Saairun
aims to "support the government of Abd al-Mahdi, work on strengthening it
and correcting the mistakes of the past," MP Anam Khuzaie said, adding:
"if there had been an intention of Saairun to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi
secretly, it (the party) would have [worked] on it from the first day."Khuzaie
said that the program of Saairun Alliance "is based on the basis of
building the state properly," stressing that "this does not mean to
turn a blind eye to corruption or a defect that exists at any ministry."
