Saairun not planning to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi: MP

2019/06/17 | 00:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairun Alliance MP denied on Sunday any intention form her party's side to overthrowthe government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it works to support andstrengthen the government.Saairunaims to "support the government of Abd al-Mahdi, work on strengthening itand correcting the mistakes of the past," MP Anam Khuzaie said, adding:"if there had been an intention of Saairun to overthrow Abd al-Mahdisecretly, it (the party) would have [worked] on it from the first day."Khuzaiesaid that the program of Saairun Alliance "is based on the basis ofbuilding the state properly," stressing that "this does not mean toturn a blind eye to corruption or a defect that exists at any ministry."