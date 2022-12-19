CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Monday

2022/12/19 | 14:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $135 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $135,226,314.The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 212 exchange companies cashed out $59,040,000.
The remaining $76,186,314 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 19 banks meeting those requests.
