Al-Fayyadh waives a lawsuit against an activist who "insulted" al-Muhandis

2022/12/19 | 17:56 - Source: Shafaq News



"Abu Mahdi would have done the same if he was here," the statement quoted al-Fayyadh, "the purpose of this lawsuit is to quell the repeated abominations of those who are paid to insult the martyrs and sanctities." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Falih al-Fayyadh, on Monday waived a lawsuit against civil activist Haidar al-Zaydi.The activist Haidar Hamid al-Zaydi was sentenced to three years in prison after he wrote a Facebook post slandering the PMF's former deputy chairperson, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.Al-Zaydi's Family, according to an official statement, visited al-Fayyadh, who decided to withdraw the complaint filed against the young activist."Abu Mahdi would have done the same if he was here," the statement quoted al-Fayyadh, "the purpose of this lawsuit is to quell the repeated abominations of those who are paid to insult the martyrs and sanctities."

