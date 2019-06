Barzani, US amb. talk convergence between Erbil, Baghdad

2019/06/17 | 00:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Presidentof the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani met with newly-appointed USAmbassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, where they discussed the politicalsituation in Iraq and the region.Duringthe meeting, Barzani expressed appreciation for the US support to the region duringthe hard times, and also its support to the convergence between Erbil and Baghdad.Barzaniaffirmed the continuation of the steps to improve relations between Baghdad andErbil, highlighting the importance of the support provided by the GlobalCoalition's countries, especially the US, in the reforms in the Kurdistanregion.Forhis part, the ambassador affirmed the US support to Iraq including theKurdistan Region, and expressed satisfaction with the improvement of therelations between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve the problems, according to localreports.