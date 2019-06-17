Barzani, US amb. talk convergence between Erbil, Baghdad

2019/06/17 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President
of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani met with newly-appointed US
Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, where they discussed the political
situation in Iraq and the region.During
the meeting, Barzani expressed appreciation for the US support to the region during
the hard times, and also its support to the convergence between Erbil and Baghdad.Barzani
affirmed the continuation of the steps to improve relations between Baghdad and
Erbil, highlighting the importance of the support provided by the Global
Coalition's countries, especially the US, in the reforms in the Kurdistan
region.For
his part, the ambassador affirmed the US support to Iraq including the
Kurdistan Region, and expressed satisfaction with the improvement of the
relations between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve the problems, according to local
reports.
