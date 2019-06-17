عربي | كوردى


Barzani, US amb. talk convergence between Erbil, Baghdad

2019/06/17 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President

of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani met with newly-appointed US

Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, where they discussed the political

situation in Iraq and the region.During

the meeting, Barzani expressed appreciation for the US support to the region during

the hard times, and also its support to the convergence between Erbil and Baghdad.Barzani

affirmed the continuation of the steps to improve relations between Baghdad and

Erbil, highlighting the importance of the support provided by the Global

Coalition's countries, especially the US, in the reforms in the Kurdistan

region.For

his part, the ambassador affirmed the US support to Iraq including the

Kurdistan Region, and expressed satisfaction with the improvement of the

relations between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve the problems, according to local

reports.

