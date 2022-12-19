Iraqi government official refutes media reports claiming that hundreds of Iranian protestors entered Iraq illegally

2022/12/19 | 20:04 - Source: Shafaq News



The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, dismissed these reports as unfounded, stressing that such illegal movement did not take place in any border crossing in Iraq or the Kurdistan region.



"Such reports come in a context of media confrontations between warring parties," the source said, "Iraq has nothing to do with those wars or refuses to be involved in the antics of axes politics." An article by the Guardian said that Iranian demonstrators have made a precarious journey from Iran to the relative safety of Iraq, "where some survivors of the violence are trying to regroup." The British newspaper said that Iraqi Kurdish officials estimate that dozens of protesters have crossed the border.



"Protesters themselves say the number is likely to be in the low hundreds," it said.

