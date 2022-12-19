Russia's Customs Service expects trade with China to reach $170 billion by year-end

2022/12/19 | 20:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Russia's Head of Customs Service expected trade with China to reach $170 billion by the end of 2022, "We think that at the end of the year, the trade turnover with China will be at the level of $170 bln, which is 26% more than last year," Vladimir Bulavin said on Monday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.
According to Bulavin, trade with China was expected to reach $160 billion by December 2022, and this forecast "virtually practically came true." "We have $159 bln by December," he said.
Bulavin pointed out that imports from China primarily consist of cars, construction, and road equipment
