A rocket wounded fives civilians in Maysan
2022/12/19 | 22:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A rocket landed inside a house in Maysan Governorate, injuring five civilians.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the source of the rocket is unknown, and one of the wounded is in critical health condition.

The security forces cordoned off the location and took the necessary steps to stabilize the situation

