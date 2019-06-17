MOT: Iraq seeks to join Belt and Road Initiative

2019/06/17 | 01:00
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Transportation Abdul Allah al-Leibi and the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao discussed Iraq’s will to join Belt and Road Initiative.
“Iraq strongly seeks to join Belt and Road Initiative for it is highly important economic and trade wise and it aims at approaching the visions of the participated countries together. Iraq has the right geographic position that will facilitate travelling and goodies shipping between East and West,” said al-Liebi.
He added that the new government program asserts the necessity to open up to other countries especially, in terms of investment, building big economic chances that concerns Transportation and Trade.
